2283 vehicles fined by motorway police for overcharging passengers

Motorway police on Saturday fined a total of 2283 vehicles for overcharging passengers amid Eid-ul-Azha vacations, ARY News reported.

According to details, the motorway police, on Inspector General Motorway Police’s special orders, launched a crackdown on transporters for overcharging passengers ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

The IG motorway told that a total of 2283 vehicles were fined for overcharging passengers. An amount of Rs1.9 million was collected from the transporters, he added.

The recovered amount was returned to passengers, IG Khalid Mehmood said.

Transporters often overcharge passengers on the occasion of Eids and other public holidays.

Moreover, fares for inter-city and inter-provincial transport had skyrocketed after the recent hike in fuel prices. Transporters hiked fares of passenger buses after an unprecedented hike of Rs84 in fuel prices.

According to details, the fares of the passenger buses from Lahore were hiked by Rs400 to Rs500.

The fare for Rawalpindi has been jacked up from Rs2000 to Rs2250, Faisalabad from Rs1050 to Rs1250, Sargodha Rs950 to Rs1100 and Peshawar Rs2300 to Rs2500.

For Murree, the fare has been hiked from Rs2300 to Rs2450 while those travelling to Karachi will now be charged Rs4800 as compared to Rs4300 previously. For Khanewal, the bus fare will be Rs1650 and for Sadiqabad, it has been jacked up to Rs2700.

