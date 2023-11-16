29.9 C
23 PTI workers indicted in May 09 vandalism case

TOP NEWS

PESHAWAR: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday framed charges against 23 accused including a PTI MNA in May 09 vandalism incidents, ARY News reported.

All 23 accused pleaded not guilty of the charges framed against them.

The court summoned prosecution witnesses in the next hearing of the case and adjourned the case until December 04.

Police in its chargesheet said that the accused blocked main Ghilanai road in Mohmand for all traffic on May 09.

“The accused delivered hate speeches against security forces and national institutions,” police chargesheet read.

A case has been registered against accused in Ghilanai police station.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested at the Islamabad High Court on May 09.

The protests were held in remote as well as in major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their leader’s arrest, as Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoned the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during the protest by PTI workers.

