24 hurt in attack on Crimea shipyard: Russian governor

MOSCOW: A Ukrainian attack on a shipyard in Sevastopol in Moscow-controlled Crimea caused a blaze and injured 24 people, the city’s Russian governor said Wednesday.

Sevastopol port is home to Russia’s Black Sea fleet.

Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has been targeted by Kyiv throughout Moscow’s Ukraine offensive but has recently come under more intense, increased attacks.

Kyiv has repeatedly said it plans to take back the peninsula.

“Our enemies attacked Sevastopol,” Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian governor of Crimea’s biggest city, said on Telegram.

According to early information, “the fire was caused by a missile attack”, he added.

Razvozhayev later posted that he was at the scene of a fire at the shipyard’s southern facility.

“All operational services are working on site; there is no danger to civilian objects in the city,” he said.

“As a result of the attack, according to preliminary information, a total of 24 people were injured, four of them in moderate condition.

“All necessary assistance is provided to the victims in full.”