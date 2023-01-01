24 injured in New Year celebratory firing in Karachi

KARACHI: At least 24 people including women and children were injured in the celebratory fire that rang through Karachi on New Year’s Eve, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the injuries from aerial firing on New Year’s Eve were reported from Sadar, Garden, Azizabad, Ranchor Line, North Nazimabad, Korangi, Surjani, Sohrab Goth, Liaquatabad, Malir 15, and other areas of the city. A minor boy was injured in aerial firing near North Nazimabad’s Board office, according to the police report.

Meanwhile, the Karachi police took several violators into custody from different areas of the port city.

On the other hand, the Lahore police also arrested 20 people for resorting to jubilation firing in different parts of the city. Dozens of incidents of performing fireworks and committing celebration firing were also reported in other parts of the country despite warnings by the respective district administrations and the police.

The Sindh Home Department has already imposed a ban on celebratory firing besides ordering security deployments on coastal and sensitive localities ahead of New Year Eve.

Karachiites Sunday night took to streets and roads to celebrate the arrival of new year. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori along with Khalid Maqbool arrived at the Numaish Chowrangi where citizens gathered in large number to watch fireworks.

