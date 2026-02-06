24 terrorists killed in Orakzai, Khyber operations: ISPR

Rawalpindi: At least 24 terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Fitna Al-Khwarij were killed in two separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Orakzai District on the night of 4–5 February 2026 following reports of the presence of khwarij.

During the operation, troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, 14 khwarij were killed.

In a second intelligence-based operation in Khyber District, security forces engaged another group of militants. In the ensuing fire exchange, ten more khwarij were effectively neutralised.

The ISPR added that sanitisation operations are ongoing to eliminate any remaining Indian-sponsored khwarij in the area, in coordination with law enforcement agencies.

The military reaffirmed that the relentless counter-terrorism campaign under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam”, as approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan, will continue at full pace to eradicate the menace of foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country.

Earlier, on Feb 01, 2026, security forces thwarted multiple attacks by terrorists of Indian sponsored Fitna al Hindustan across several districts of Balochistan, and neutralised 92 militants, including three suicide bombers, during operations.

In a statement, Pakistan Army media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said that terrorists killed 18 civilians, including women, children, elderly and labours, and 15 security personnel were also embraced shahadat during prolonged and intense clearance missions.