24th Martyrdom Anniversary of Hav Lalak Jan being observed today

The 24th Martyrdom anniversary of Kargil Hero Havildar Lalak Jan Nishan-e-Haider is being observed on Friday.

According to the ISPR Havildar Lalak Jan laid down his life while valiantly defending the motherland during the Kargil wars in 1999.

The armed forces, Chairman Joint Staff Committee and services chief have paid rich tribute to Havildar Lalak Jan on his martyrdom anniversary.

The ISPR statement said these brave heroes of Pakistan offered supreme sacrifices for the defence of the motherland and the nation will forever remain inducted to the valiant sons for their sacrifices.

During the Kargil War, Havildar Lalak Jan was surrounded by troops of the enemy and got injured, but kept fighting to defend the motherland.

He ambushed the bunker of the enemy and destroyed it along with weapons.