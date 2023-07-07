33.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 7, 2023
- Advertisement -

24th Martyrdom Anniversary of Hav Lalkak Jan being observed today

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The 24th Martyrdom anniversary of Kargil Hero Havildar Lalkak Jan Nishan-e-Haider is being observed on Friday.

According to the ISPR Havildar Lalkak Jan laid down his life while valiantly defending the motherland during Kargil wars in 1999.

The armed forces, Chairman Joint Staff Committee and services chief have paid rich tribute to Havildar Lalak Jan on his martyrdom anniversary.

The ISPR statement said these brave heroes of Pakistan offered supreme sacrifices for the defense of the motherland and nation will for ever remained inducted to the valiant sons for their sacrifices.

During the Kargil war Havildar Lalak Jan was surrounded by troops of the enemy and got injured, but kept fighting to defend the motherland.

He ambushed the bunker of the enemy and destroyed it alongwith weapons.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.