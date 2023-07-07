24th Martyrdom Anniversary of Hav Lalkak Jan being observed today

The 24th Martyrdom anniversary of Kargil Hero Havildar Lalkak Jan Nishan-e-Haider is being observed on Friday.

According to the ISPR Havildar Lalkak Jan laid down his life while valiantly defending the motherland during Kargil wars in 1999.

The armed forces, Chairman Joint Staff Committee and services chief have paid rich tribute to Havildar Lalak Jan on his martyrdom anniversary.

The ISPR statement said these brave heroes of Pakistan offered supreme sacrifices for the defense of the motherland and nation will for ever remained inducted to the valiant sons for their sacrifices.

During the Kargil war Havildar Lalak Jan was surrounded by troops of the enemy and got injured, but kept fighting to defend the motherland.

He ambushed the bunker of the enemy and destroyed it alongwith weapons.