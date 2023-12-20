Pakistan announces public holidays for 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division on Wednesday issued the notification for public and optional holidays across Pakistan for the upcoming year 2024, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the 2024 public holiday calendar features a total of 11 days, each representing a momentous occasion in Pakistan.

Kashmir Day on February 5, Pakistan Day on March 23, and Independence Day on August 14 stand out as crucial dates.

The religious festivities include Eid-ul-Fitr on April 10, 11, and 12, Eid-ul-Azha on June 17, 18, and 19, and Ashura (9th and 10th Muharram) on July 16 and 17.

In the case of Muslim festivals, the dates of holidays are based on anticipated dates. They are subject to the moon’s appearance, for which the Cabinet Division will issue a separate notification.

The following will be Bank Holidays. However, these days the Banks/DFLs/MFBs will remain closed to the public but not to their employees:

Optional Holidays