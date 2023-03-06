25 groups of dacoits robbing citizens outside banks

KARACHI: Sindh police have advised the citizens in Karachi to remain vigilant, warning that 25 groups of robbers were looting citizens outside banks in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Junaid Sheikh revealed that 25 groups of robbers were looting citizens who withdrew money from banks.

The police official claimed that some of the bank staff was also involved in facilitating robbers, advising citizens to rely on online money transfers.

He further added that the bank staff were providing information to robbers after a citizen withdrew huge amount of money from the bank.

It is pertinent to mention here that, two dacoits ‘snatched’ Rs59.4 million from a man in Karachi’s Bahadurabad.

As per details, two robbers driving a car intercepted a man named Raheel at Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Bahadurabad, looted Rs59.4 million and fled away.

The case of the incident has been registered at the Bahadurabad police station. The FIR states that the complainant was carrying nearly Rs60 million in boxes in his car.

He was intercepted at Shaheed-e-Milat Road near a superstore and was deprived of the cash.

