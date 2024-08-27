25 injured as houses collapse near Mirpur Sakro in heavy rain

THATTA: Over 40 houses collapsed in a village near Mirpur Sakro as heavy rainfall wreaked havoc, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

More than 40 houses in Muhammad Hashim Kaloi village near Mirpur Sakro caved in after downpour lashed the coastal region.

Around 25 persons including women and children were injured after mud houses collapsed, local sources said. “Four injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Karachi in precarious condition for medical attendance”.

It is to be mentioned here that strong monsoon currents penetrating in southern parts of the country bringing heavy rainfall.

The Met Office has forecast widespread and heavy rainfall in Sindh under the influence of this weather system.

Sindh’s eastern and southern districts including Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Sanghar, Matiari and Hyderabad already receiving heavy rain.

Karachi and other parts of the province likely to receive rainfall during 27th to 31st August, according to the weather report.