25 or 26 towns? Anomalies emerge in Karachi’s delimtation

KARACHI: Anomalies have emerged in the gazette of delimitations issued by the provincial authorities in Karachi, creating confusion over the number of towns the city would be divided into.

According to the gazette, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will comprise of 26 towns, however, it only carried the names of 25 towns.

Not only that errors were found in the number of towns, the union councils were also added to other towns. One of the union councils in Saddar will be added to Lyari or Aram Bagh area.

A new gazette is likely to be released by the provincial authorities in order to bring more clarity on the delimitation of the city, which has already drawn criticism from mainstream opposition parties.

Delimitation in Karachi

The provincial local government department notified that Sindh capital Karachi will have 26 towns, 233 union committees including 37 UCs and 5 towns in Korangi District, 26 UCs and 2 towns in South District, 26 UCs and 3 town councils in West District, 30 UCs in Malir District while Gadap, Ibrahim Haideri and Malir came under the category of towns.

In Central District, there will be 45 UCs and 5 towns, 26 UCs and 3 towns in Keamari District, whereas, the constituency of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani was declared Chanesar Town in East District. In East District, there will be 43 UCs and 5 fives.

Read More: JI MOVES COURT AGAINST SINDH LG AMENDMENT BILL

10 town committees in Shaheed Benazirabad, 17 in Sanghar, 12 in Nowshero Feroze, 10 in Hyderabad, 9 in Jamshoro, 8 in Matiari, 9 in Dadu, 7 in Tando Muhammad Khan and 4 in Tando Allahyar

Comments