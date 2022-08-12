25 Punjab SHOs transferred over ‘role in torture during Azadi March’

LAHORE: Police on Friday transferred station house officers (SHOs) of 26 police stations over their alleged role in torturing PTI activists during Azadi March on May 25, ARY NEWS reported.

The police officials said that the SHOs have been transferred to police line and were not yet suspended. “The suspension will come only after an inquiry proves allegations against them,” they said.

The officials further deny removing superintendents of police (SPs) who were on duty on May 25.

The SHOs removed from their posts included Adnan Rasheed, Amir Riaz, Wajih ul Hasan, Asim Rafique, Qadir Ali, Muhammad Jamil, Javed Iqbal, Farooq Iftikhar, Muzammil Hussain, Rasheed Saleem, Zahid Hussain, Ahmed Adnan Sultan, Muhammad Riaz, Shabbir Hussain, Irfan Ashraf, Asad Iqbal, Nadeem Khalid, Nisar Ahmed, Furqan Mahmood, Yasir Bashir, Abdul Wahid, Aamir Anjum and Nasrullah Chattah.

On Thursday, Lahore police decided to remove station house officers (SHOs) and deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) allegedly involved in torturing PTI activists during Azadi March, days after the party demanded the provincial government to take action against such officials.

Initially, the police began process to remove the SHOs and the DIG Operations has begun process to interview fresh station house officers.

It may be noted that SHOs in Lahore have played a key role in crackdown against the PTI leaders and activists ahead and during the Azadi March of the PTI towards Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has demanded of Punjab government to withdraw all cases filed against party leaders during Azadi March towards Islamabad on May 25 and take action against policemen involved in torturing the participants.

A meeting of the anti-victimization committee formed on the order of Imran Khan held under the chairmanship of Shafqat Mahmood and attended by Dr Yasmin Rashid, Raja Basharat and others.

The meeting reviewed the cases formed with regard to incidents on May 25 and decided to collect data of policemen and officials who were posted on the day. It was decided to take action against cops who acted beyond their duty.

It also asked the Punjab government to withdraw cases lodged to victimize party leaders besides also withdrawing orders to arrest the PTI leaders.

