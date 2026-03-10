25,000 prize bond draw March 2026 today

MULTAN: The Rs25,000 prize bond draw will be held today by the National Savings Center in Multan.

While the investors hoping to win the top prizes. Contrary to the National Prize Bonds, the Premium Prize Bond is a registered prize bond which is issued in the name of registered investor.

The investor gets a six monthly profit on investment at a rate notified by the federal government upon completion of six month period either from the date of issue or date of last profit paid in addition to eligibility for prize money in quarterly draws, subject to compliance to shut period requirements.

Rs 25000 Prize Bond Winning Amount

The 1st prize of Rs30 million is awarded to two lucky winners each, while the 2nd prize of Rs10 million will be secured by five investors each.

The 3rd prize, valued at Rs300,000 each, will be given to 700 winners.

25,000 Prize Bond Draw Results

The draw results of Rs25,000 prize bond will be shared here as soon as they are released by the Multan’s National Savings Centre.

25,000 Prize Bond Previous Winners

In previous quarterly draw conducted in December 2025, the first prize was won by two people holding prize bond numbers: 011964, 248597.

The five winners of second prize included 134967, 142559, 235255, 368635 and 886733.

How to Receive Winning Amount?

Investors are not required to submit any claims, as the prize money for winning Premium Prize Bonds is automatically credited to the registered bank account provided at the time of bond purchase.