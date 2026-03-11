25000 Prize Bond Results March 2026 Announced, Check Complete List of Winners

The National Savings has officially released the complete list of winners for the Rs. 25,000 Denomination Premium Prize Bonds. Below are the details for the top winning categories:

First Prize: Rs. 30,000,000 (3 Crore)

The first prize of Rs. 30 million has been awarded to two fortunate bondholders with the following numbers:

1163294

976291

Second Prize: Rs. 10,000,000 (1 Crore)

The staggering second prize of Rs. 10 million has been won by five lucky participants:

124760

396147

669484

784591

846050

Third Prize: Rs. 300,000

The third prize of Rs. 300,000 has been distributed among 700 winners.

See all the 700 lucky investors in the given below link

Investors are not required to submit any claims, as the prize money for winning Premium Prize Bonds is automatically credited to the registered bank account provided at the time of bond purchase.

Tax Deduction

15% for Active Taxpayers (ATL) and 30% for Non-ATL, as per the Finance Act 2025, aimed at increasing tax compliance.

It applies to both the prize money winnings (Section 156) and the 6-monthly profit earned (Section 151).

Zakat Deduction

Premium Prize Bonds (Registered) are exempted from compulsory Zakat deduction.

The National Savings Centre in Multan conducted the draw of the Rs25,000 prize bond yesterday.

Contrary to the National Prize Bonds, the Premium Prize Bond is a registered prize bond which is issued in the name of registered investor.

The investor gets a six monthly profit on investment at a rate notified by the federal government upon completion of six month period either from the date of issue or date of last profit paid in addition to eligibility for prize money in quarterly draws, subject to compliance to shut period requirements.