25th Shahadat anniversary of Capt Karnal Sher Khan observed

The 25th Shahadat anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed today.

Commander Peshawer Corps along with Inspector General Frontier Corps (North) and Commander Force Command Northern Areas laid floral wreath at Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed’s mausoleum in his native town Swabi (KP).

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour.

People from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of Shuhada attended the wreath laying ceremony.

The ISPR highlighted that Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed Nishan Haider’s life and sacrifice serve as a practical example of the selfless dedication of Pakistan’s armed forces, inspiring all to uphold the highest ideals of service and honor.