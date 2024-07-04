web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 4, 2024
- Advertisement -

25th Shahadat anniversary of Capt Karnal Sher Khan observed

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The 25th Shahadat anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed today.

Commander Peshawer Corps along with Inspector General Frontier Corps (North) and Commander Force Command Northern Areas laid floral wreath at Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed’s mausoleum in his native town Swabi (KP).

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour.

People from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of Shuhada attended the wreath laying ceremony.

The ISPR highlighted that Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed Nishan Haider’s life and sacrifice serve as a practical example of the selfless dedication of Pakistan’s armed forces, inspiring all to uphold the highest ideals of service and honor.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.