26 more road projects approved for Karachi: Mayor

KARACHI: City Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that blaming negligence of a political party to another has become a tradition.

Wahab was talking to media after inauguration of Taimooriya Library in Nazimabad, which has been renovated with Rs 150 million costs.

“This is the year of development works,” mayor said. “Rs 46 billion will be spent over development works in Karachi,” he said.

“People are facing hardships owing to the University Road work, those using this road could use Sehba Akhtar Road for commuting,” Murtaza Wahab advised.

The people living in the old city area are using Mirza Adam Khan Road, Mayor said. Wahab said that 26 more road works have been approved yesterday for Karachi. “These roads used as alternate routes,” he said. “The work on these 26 roads will start by the end of current month,” mayor said.

Mayor said that Rs. four billion will be spent over four corridors of Karachi. “University Road to Habib University Pahalwan Goth will be linked”.

He said Murghikhana Bridge will be opened for public in March, while Karachi Export Processing Zone bridge will also be opened within 20 days.

“We start politicking when a tragedy struck, only those who suffer losses bear its brunt,” mayor said.

Murtaza Wahab said Mustafa Kamal has been a big supporter of the local government, he himself remains the mayor, confessed that he is building roads with support from prime minister. “When he was Nazim, spending money got from federal institutions.”

“I will tell him to avoid duplicity over principles, the city government and local governance system should not only be strengthened for the MQM,” mayor said.

“The work will become better if you get approval of funds from prime minister,” Wahab said.

Mayor Karachi said that the work for the DNA Lab has started.