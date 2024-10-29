web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

26th Amendment biggest issue in SCBA election: Hamid Khan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Lawyers leader Hamid Khan has said that bringing back the constitution to its actual shape has been the biggest issue in the Supreme Court Bar election.

On a media question if the lawyers will accept the 26th Amendment, Hamid Khan replied, “We consider the 26th Amendment the biggest attack on the constitution that has unsettled the judicial system.”

It is to be mentioned here that the election of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has been underway today.

He said it is compulsory for the lawyers to launch a campaign against the 26th Amendment and with utmost effort remove it to give independence to the judiciary.

The polling for the elections of SCBA underway to elect the central office bearers as well as vice presidents and executive members from provinces.

Over 4,000 voters will be casting their votes in the SCBA elections, among them the largest number of voters, 1,414 voters are from Lahore, 516 from Karachi and 372 from Peshawar.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.