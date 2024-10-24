web analytics
Thursday, October 24, 2024
26th Constitutional Amendment challenged in SC

ISLAMABAD: The 26th Constitutional Amendment has been challenged in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Former chairman Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and ex-senator Afrasiab Khattak in his petition has pleaded to the apex court to constitute full court for hearing the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

He pleaded to court for an inquiry that the legislators have voted under duress or voluntarily passed the amendment. “The court itself or with a judicial commission inquire into the matter,” petition read.

“An impression has been created that the 26th Constitutional Amendment has not been passed with due diligence,” petition read.

“The amendment should be dismissed declaring it against the independence of judiciarity”.

“The independence of judiciary has been the basic structure of the constitution, the mechanism of the judges annual performance review is against the freedom of judiciary,” according to plea.

“The change in the mechanism of the appointment of the chief justice and formation of constitutional benches also violation of the independence of judiciary,” petitioner argued.

“Constitutional benches could not hear the petition against 26th amendment,” petition read.

Petitioner has made the PML-N, PPP and other parties as respondents in the case.

It is to be mentioned here that a petition was also filed earlier in the Supreme Court pleading it to declare the amendment as void.

