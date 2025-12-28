27 gates of Sukkur Barrage to be replaced this year: minister

SUKKUR: Sindh’s Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro has said that under the Sindh Barrages Improvement Project (SBIP) 27 gates will be replaced this year.

Provincial minister was talking with media at Sukkur Barrage on Sunday.

Minister said that 70 percent water passes through 30 gates located in the middle of Sukkur Barrage.

He said this year gates will be replaced and the geo physical investigations would be carried out at the upstream and downstream Sukkur Barrage floor.

Irrigation minister said the Coffer Dam has been constructed from the Gate 15 to 22.

He said the life span of the Sukkur barrage would be increased about 30 years after the completion of rehabilitation works. “The replacement work of 19 gates will begin in January”.

Minister said, Sindh’s 80 percent agriculture depends for water on Sukkur Barrage.

The barrage’s 16 gates had been replaced in the annual closure of the last year.

He said 55 gates of seven off-taking canals from Sukkur Barrage would also be replaced after replacement of 55 barrage gates.

The Sindh Barrages Improvement Project includes gates replacement at the barrage, dredging of river at upstream of Sukkur Barrage and construction of Coffer Dam.