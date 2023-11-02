277,462 Afghans residing in Punjab: documents

LAHORE: The government documents showed that 277,462 Afghans are residing in Punjab of which 189,167 are possessing the proof of registration cards, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The records showed that 88,295 are holding Afghan Citizen Card and the highest number of Afghan nationals are residing in Rawalpindi.

59,163 Afghans are residing in Attock, 33,502 in Chakwal, 28,803 in Mianwali and 25,776 in Lahore.

The Inspector General (IG) Punjab said that the police department finalised the repatriation plan for illegally residing foreigners and the deportation process in phases on November 3.

Related: Crackdown on illegal immigrants not aimed at any nationality: minister

Earlier in the day, Afghan Charge d’ Affairs called on Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti.

Afghan diplomat Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb discussed issues related to repatriation of Afghan nationals from Pakistan to Afghanistan and other matters of mutual interest.

Interior Minister said that the immigrants illegally staying in Pakistan returning to their countries. “We have issued instructions for respectable treatment with the people returning back to home,” Bugti said.

“No legal action being taken against those holding Afghan citizen card,” Pakistan’s interior minister said. “The government will not tolerate discourteous or impolite treatment to the immigrants at any cost,” he stressed.

He said a control centre and helpline have been established in the Ministry of Interior. Bugti invited Afghan embassy to appoint its representative for liaison over complaints, if any reported.

Minister informed the Afghan envoy that the women and children will be exempted from biometric formality at crossing points to facilitate them.

Afghanistan’s Taliban government on Wednesday urged Pakistan to give undocumented Afghans in the country more time to leave as pressure mounts at border posts swarmed by thousands of returnees fleeing the threat of deportation.

The Pakistani government has given 1.7 million Afghans living illegally in the country until November 1 to leave voluntarily or be forcibly removed.