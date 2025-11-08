27th Amendment abolishes CJCSC office, designates Army Chief as Defence Forces Chief

ISLAMABAD: Major constitutional reforms have been proposed under the draft 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill, aimed at restructuring the command hierarchy of Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

The federal cabinet approved the proposed amendment on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to the proposed changes to Article 243 of the Constitution, the President of Pakistan, acting on the advice of the Prime Minister, will appoint the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), who will also concurrently hold the new title of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

The President will likewise appoint the Chief of the Naval Staff and the Chief of the Air Staff on the Prime Minister’s advice.

The draft amendment further proposes to abolish the office of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) effective November 27, 2025. This change would effectively centralise the military command under the newly created position of Chief of Defence Forces.

Under the new framework, the Commander of the National Strategic Command will be appointed by the Prime Minister, based on the recommendation of the Chief of Defence Forces.

The amendment also proposes provisions for lifetime ranks within the armed forces. Officers promoted to the rank of Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force, or Admiral of the Fleet will retain their uniform, privileges, and status for life.

These officers will be recognised as national heroes and can only be removed through the procedure laid down in Article 47 of the Constitution.

Additionally, Article 248 — which grants immunity to the President of Pakistan — will also apply to those holding the ranks of Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force, and Admiral of the Fleet.

The Federal Government will define the roles, privileges, and entitlements of these officers in the national interest, according to the draft.