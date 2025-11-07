Federal cabinet meeting on 27th Amendment postponed as PPP rejects key proposals

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet meeting scheduled today to approve the draft of the 27th Constitutional Amendment has been postponed after the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) — a key coalition partner — rejected major proposals included in the amendment package.

The meeting, which was to be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was summoned to give final approval to the draft of the amendment before tabling it in Parliament. However, due to the PPP’s objections, the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill will also not be presented in the Senate today.

The government had planned to table the draft bill in the Senate and refer it to the Senate Committee for review on the same day. However, the postponement of the cabinet meeting has now delayed the entire legislative process.

Officials confirmed that the cabinet meeting will be rescheduled after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s two-day official visit to Azerbaijan, following which the draft amendment will be taken up again for approval.

PPP rejects proposals affecting provincial shares

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the party has rejected proposals that seek to alter or reduce provincial shares under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, though it remains engaged in discussions on the broader amendment.

Chairing a meeting of the PPP Central Executive Committee (CEC), Bilawal made it clear that the party would not endorse any changes to the NFC formula or attempts to curtail provincial autonomy.

He added that while the PPP supports the proposed amendment to Article 243, it will resist any move that weakens the provinces’ constitutional share.

The Senate session convened today does not include the 27th Amendment Bill on its formal agenda.

Government sources claim that the numbers in the Senate are complete, even without the support of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F). In the 96-member Senate, the ruling coalition is confident of having at least 65 votes in favor of the amendment.

The government is also expected to receive support from the Awami National Party (ANP), which has three senators, as well as from independent Senator Naseema Ehsan, who has reportedly assured her backing.

In addition, six other independent senators are likely to vote in favor of the 27th Amendment. Meanwhile, efforts are still underway to win over JUI-F senators to further strengthen the government’s position in the upper house.