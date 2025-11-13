27th Amendment challenged in Sindh High Court

KARACHI: The 27th constitutional amendment, passed from the National Assembly yesterday, has been challenged in the Sindh High Court on Thursday.

“The constitutional amendment clashes to the fundamental structure of the constitution,” Ibrahim Saifuddin Advocate said in his petition in the high court.

“This petition aimed at raising legal question for protection of the constitution,” petitioner lawyer said. “The amendment has been against the basic principles of the distribution of powers, freedom of judiciary and the rule of law,” according to the petition.

“With this amendment, the parliament and the executive’s role have enhanced for the appointment of judges in the constitutional court as well as in the supreme court,” petition argued.

Petitioner lawyer argued that the lifetime immunity offered to the President in the amendment is like a royal privilege.

Petitioner has requested to the court to declare the 27th constitutional amendment as unconstitutional, against the Islamic and democratic principles and null and void.

Pakistan’s National Assembly passed the 27th Amendment bill with two-third majority as the opposition vehemently protested against it and staged walkout, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The constitutional legislation will return to the Senate for the house’s endorsement of the clauses added in the amendment later.

The constitutional amendment after passage from the Senate will be forwarded to the President’s endorsement to turn it into the law.