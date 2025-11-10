27th Amendment: Law Minister to table constitutional bill in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar will table the 27th constitutional amendment bill on Monday in the Senate as the upper house session will begin at 11:00am in the Parliament House here.

Earlier, Senator Farooq H. Naik would present the report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee for Law and Justice in the Senate on the constitutional bill.

Law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar will table the 27th constitutional amendment bill in the session.

After approval from the Senate the 27th constitutional amendment bill will be tabled in the National Assembly as the NA session has been summoned at 4:00 PM today.

The joint parliamentary committee on Sunday approved the Federal Constitutional Court clause in its meeting at the Parliament House while reviewing the proposed legislation clause-wise.

The parliament committee also approved the clause pertaining to transfer of judges. “The judge that will not be agreed to transfer will be deemed retired. The retired judge will be entitled of pension and other previliges.”

“Three more amendments were also presented to the parliamentary committee from the government’s allied parties the ANP, BAP and MQM”, sources said.

The ANP in its amendment proposed removal of the world ‘Khyber’ from ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ to name the province as “Pakhtunkhwa”.

The MQM presented its amendment with regard to local councils’ funds, while the BAP submitted amendment about increasing the number of seats of the Balochistan Assembly.

The committee could not decide over the government allied parties constitutional proposals.

Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar talking to newsmen has said that a breakthrough over the MQM proposal is likely today, while consultations have been underway over the change of the name of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and increased seats in Balochistan Assembly.