27th Amendment likely to be presented in Senate on Nov 7: Sources

ISLAMABAD: The 27th amendment is likely to be presented in the Senate on November 7, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources said that a discussion will be held in both houses of the parliament: the Senate and the National Assembly.

After the discussion on the amendment, it is likely to be presented for voting on November 10 for approval, the sources added.

The sources said that the Senate session will continue on the holiday as well.

The debate on the proposed 27th amendment will be held on Friday and Saturday, the sources added.

Later, after the presentation in both houses, the constitutional amendment would be sent to the respective committee.

On the other hand, the Senate session will continue till November 14, the sources added.

Earlier, the federal government had initiated a high-stakes move to introduce a comprehensive 27th Constitutional Amendment, handing the draft to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to secure the necessary two-thirds parliamentary consensus.

The proposed amendment is a far-reaching package designed to enact profound structural changes across Pakistan’s judiciary, financial distribution model, and the balance of power between the federation and its provinces.

The announcement follows a meeting where a delegation led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formally requested the support of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari for the amendment’s passage.

Key Proposed Amendments to Reshape the State Structure

The draft of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, now with ARY News, targets several core articles, collectively aiming to centralize key powers and alter the judicial hierarchy. The most significant proposals include:

Removal of NFC Award Protection (Article 160 & Clause 3A):

The government reportedly seeks to remove the constitutional protection given to the provincial share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award. This provision, which guarantees provinces a minimum share of federal revenues, is a cornerstone of provincial autonomy established under previous amendments.

Judicial Restructuring and Constitutional Court (Article 191A & New Article):

The proposal calls for the abolition of Article 191A and the introduction of a new article to establish a Constitutional Court/Supreme Constitutional Court. This would fundamentally change the judicial landscape, modifying where ultimate authority for constitutional interpretation resides.

Amendments to Article 200 are also included, relating to the transfer of High Court judges.

Reversal of 18th Amendment Subjects (Schedules II & III):

The draft seeks to revert the subjects of education and population planning back to the federal government’s control, reversing their delegation to the provinces under the 18th Amendment.

Authority Over Armed Forces (Article 243):

Amendments are proposed to Article 243, which places the command of the Armed Forces under the authority of the Federal (civilian) government.

Chief Election Commissioner Appointment (Article 213):

The amendment proposes modifications to Article 213 to revise the process for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), aiming to resolve persistent appointment deadlocks.

PPP Holds the Key to Passage

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari confirmed that the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) will hold a critical meeting on November 6, after President Zardari’s return from Doha, to decide its official stance on the draft.

The government requires a two-thirds majority in both houses of Parliament to pass a constitutional amendment, making the support of the PPP, a key ally, essential to the fate of this highly consequential legislative package.