27th Amendment: NA members directed to reach Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly members have been directed to reach Islamabad as the 27th amendment being considered in the parliament.

“The People’s Party and the MQM members have booked their seats in the PIA and other airlines,” sources said.

Some MNAs and Senators are expected to reach Islamabad tonight, while others have bookings of tomorrow.

Moreover, the PPP MNAs and senators in abroad have also been directed to return back home.

The 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill was tabled in the Senate on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The Senate session commenced here on Saturday with Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani in chair.

Federal Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, tabled the 27th Constitutional Amendment in the house.

Opposition Senator Raja Nasir Abbas said that why those amendments being accepted, which don’t have public support.

“Why the hurry in passage of the constitutional amendment, consensus is necessary but here the Ganga flows in reverse,” speaking at the floor of the Senate, opposition senator said.

“Why the opposition was not informed when the amendment in constitution being considered,” he questioned.

Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani referred the bill to the joint committee of both Houses — the National Assembly and the Senate for the detailed deliberation and discussion.

According to sources, the proposed amendment will be presented back to the upper house on November 10.

The 27th Constitutional Amendment is expected to be tabled in the National Assembly on November 14 for debate.

For the amendment’s passage, the government will require 224 votes in the National Assembly.