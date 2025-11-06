27th Amendment: PM Shehbaz accepts MQM’s key demand on local govt reforms

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: A seven-member delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), led by Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday to discuss the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment and matters related to local government reforms.

The delegation comprised Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal, National Assembly members Dr. Farooq Sattar, Javed Hanif Khan, Syed Amin-ul-Haq, and Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah.



According to sources, the meeting focused primarily on MQM-P’s demand to include local government reforms in the upcoming constitutional amendment package.

Sources said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accepted the demand, assuring the delegation that the local government amendment bill would be incorporated into the 27th Constitutional Amendment and forwarded to the parliamentary committee for consideration.

The prime minister also expressed his full support for the proposed municipal government reforms, reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening local governance and ensuring equitable resource distribution.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar briefed the participants on the technical and legal aspects of the 27th Amendment, while the MQM-P delegation was also taken into confidence regarding issues related to the NFC Award, education, health, population, and Article 243 of the Constitution.

Following the meeting with the prime minister, MQM-P leaders held a consultation session at the Governor’s House in Islamabad, where they reviewed the discussions and termed the inclusion of the local government amendment in the 27th Amendment a major political success for the party.

Party leadership also briefed MQM-P’s parliamentary members on the outcomes of the meeting and ongoing consultations with the federal government.