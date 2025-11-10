27th Amendment: Retired judges, senior lawyers' letter to CJP

ISLAMABAD: Senior lawyers and retired judges in a letter written to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, have demanded to convene the full court meeting over the issue of the proposed 27th constitutional amendment.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan is facing the biggest threat since its inception, the letter read.

“No civil or military government has succeeded to change the Supreme Court into a subordinate entity,” the letter read.

The legislation proposes “radical restructuring” of the apex court’s basic essence, structure and its constitutional obligation to administer justice for all.

“If your Lordship is in agreement with us … then we would most respectfully request, to call a full court meeting to discuss this proposed Amendment Act and to give an appropriate response to the federal government in the form of inputs and suggestions regarding this proposed amendment act,” they added.