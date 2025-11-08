PM Shehbaz expresses gratitude to President Zardari for support on 27th Amendment

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his gratitude to President Asif Ali Zardari for extending his support to the 27th Constitutional Amendment, and also thanked the leadership of allied parties, including Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

A meeting of the federal cabinet, chaired by the prime minister via video link from Baku, Azerbaijan, on Saturday, accorded its approval to the draft of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, according to the PM Office Media Wing.

Following the cabinet’s approval, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar briefed media representatives about the key features of the proposed constitutional amendments, on the prime minister’s instructions.

The prime minister welcomed the cabinet members and thanked the allied parties in Parliament for their cooperation and consensus on the proposed legislation.

During the meeting, the prime minister emphasized that the amendment aimed to strengthen relations between the federation and the provinces, and that it represented a collective national effort in the larger interest of the country. He lauded the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Attorney General, and their teams for their contributions.

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to President Asif Ali Zardari for showing his willingness to the amendment, besides thanking allied parties’ leadership including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Dr Maqbool Siddiqui, Abdul Aleem Khan, Khalid Hussain Magsi and Chaudhry Salik Hussain for their support, adding that he had held consultations with them.

He said that he had also held consultations with Aimal Wali Khan, Ejaz ul Haq and other political leaders and took them into confidence over the amendment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction that the country was now on the right path toward political and economic stability, and underscored the need for collective efforts to ensure Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.