27th constitutional amendment challenged in LHC

LAHORE: The 27th constitutional amendment has been challenged in the Lahore High Court on Saturday.

Azhar Siddique advocate has filed a petition against recently promulgated constitutional amendment.

“The constitutional amendment clashes to the fundamental structure of the constitution,” petitioner argued in his petition in the high court.

According to the petition, the Supreme Court’s authority has been vanquished with supremacy of the Federal Constitutional Court. “It is apprehended that the supreme court’s authority will weaken and the freedom of the judiciary will be affected”.

Petitioner argued that existing legislature has not been the constitutional assembly thus has not been empowered to introduce such major amendment in the constitution.

“The amendments encroach Islamic clauses, judicial sovereignty and fundamental human rights.

“The parliament failed to hold detailed debate and also lacked a transparent legislation process in passage of the amendment,” according to the petition.

According to the petition, no opinion invited from lawyers, civil society and other segments of the society in the passage of the amendment.

Petitioner has requested to the court to keep the 27th constitutional amendment at abeyance and declare the legislation as null and void.

Pakistan’s National Assembly passed the 27th Amendment bill with two-third majority as the opposition vehemently protested against it and staged walkout on Wednesday.

The President signed the constitutional amendment into law after passage from both houses of the parliament.