27th Constitutional Amendment debate sparks heated exchanges in PPP meeting

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting witnessed a heated debate over the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment, with several senior members expressing dissatisfaction with key clauses of the draft, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to reports, most senior PPP leaders voiced concern over possible changes being linked to the 27th Constitutional Amendment, advising the federal government not to tamper with NFC Award provisions or Article 160(3A), which guarantees provincial shares in the federal divisible pool.

Party members reportedly warned that any attempt to alter the 18th Amendment through the 27th Constitutional Amendment would be “political suicide” and could trigger fresh disputes between the federation and the provinces.

Sources said the federal government is considering amendments to Article 142 and the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution to transfer certain administrative powers — including education and population management — back to the federal government.

However, PPP leaders strongly opposed this proposal, arguing that education and population-related powers must remain with the provinces as per the spirit of the 18th Amendment.

The CEC members advised the government to avoid any changes that could undermine provincial autonomy, reiterating that PPP will not support any rollback of devolution achieved through the 18th Amendment.

PM Summons Cabinet Meeting to Approve 27th Amendment Draft

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an important meeting of the federal cabinet on Friday to approve the draft of the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

During the meeting, to be chaired by the Prime Minister, the cabinet will be briefed on the contents of the proposed constitutional amendment. After securing cabinet approval, the government plans to table the bill in the Senate the same day.

Government sources claim that the numbers in the Senate are complete, even without the support of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F). In the 96-member Senate, the ruling coalition is confident of having at least 65 votes in favor of the amendment.

The government is also expected to receive support from the Awami National Party (ANP), which has three senators, as well as from independent Senator Naseema Ehsan, who has reportedly assured her backing.

In addition, six other independent senators are likely to vote in favor of the 27th Amendment. Meanwhile, efforts are still underway to win over JUI-F senators to further strengthen the government’s position in the upper house.