No draft yet from govt on 27th Constitutional Amendment, says Fazal ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman has strongly criticized the government’s approach toward the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment, warning that any attempt to revive the clauses withdrawn during the 26th Constitutional Amendment would be considered a “disrespect to the Constitution,” ARY News reported.

Fazal ur Rehman said the government had withdrawn 35 clauses during the 26th Amendment, and if any of those are reintroduced through the 27th Constitutional Amendment, his party would oppose it firmly. “Such steps are an insult to the Constitution, democracy, and Parliament,” he stated.

He noted that the government has not yet presented any official draft of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, saying that without a clear text, speculation continues. “They are trying to pull strings to secure a two-thirds majority, but such tactics will only cause damage,” he cautioned.

Fazal ur Rehman recalled that under the 26th Amendment, it was agreed that the recommendations of the Islamic Ideological Council (IIC) would be implemented, but “neither were they presented in the Assembly nor acted upon.” “If this was the fate of the 26th Amendment, one can imagine what will happen with the 27th,” he remarked.

Fazal ur Rehman concluded by saying that once the government brings forward the 27th Constitutional Amendment draft, JUI-F will present its detailed response and future course of action.

He also criticized the lack of progress on the elimination of interest-based systems and the registration of seminaries, alleging that efforts were underway to bring religious institutions under the Ministry of Education’s control.

On provincial autonomy, Fazal ur Rehman vowed to resist any move that undermines the spirit of the 18th Constitutional Amendment. “If there’s any attempt to reduce provincial powers, JUI-F will strongly oppose it. The Constitution allows expansion of provincial rights, not their curtailment,” he said.

Referring to the proposed changes in Article 243, Fazal ur Rehman said that if the amendment is administrative in nature, it could be considered; however, if it damages democracy or political balance, JUI-F will reject it outright.

He reiterated that his party advocates for empowering provinces further, not limiting their rights. “We have never considered the current assembly as truly representative of the people,” he added.

Fazal ur Rehman Warns Against ‘Tampering’ with Constitution

Earlier, Senior opposition leaders, including Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Asad Qaiser, met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman in Islamabad to discuss the country’s political situation and the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment.

Also present in the meeting were Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Asad Mahmood, Aslam Ghauri, Maulana Obaidur Rehman, Akhunzada Hussain, and Riaz Ahmed. Participants exchanged views on the prevailing political climate and parliamentary developments.

Following the meeting, Maulana Fazal ur Rehman addressed the media, warning against “tampering” with the Constitution. “The Constitution should not be played with. This is the second amendment being introduced within a year,” he said, adding that “if changes are imposed by force, how can the public continue to trust the system?”

He recalled that his party had earlier forced the government to withdraw 34 proposed clauses in the 26th Amendment, noting, “The same attempts are being made again under the 27th Amendment.” Fazal ur Rehman confirmed that the JUI-F has not yet received the draft of the amendment and that the entire opposition will form a unified stance on it.