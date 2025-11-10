PTI fully exposed after backing 27th Constitutional Amendment, says Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been completely exposed after helping the government pass the 27th Constitutional Amendment with a two-thirds majority in the Senate, ARY News reported.

“PTI makes big claims but delivers nothing. They mislead people, and now their real faces have been revealed before the nation,” Vawda said in a statement.

He added that no member of the opposition took part in the debate on the amendment nor opposed it, which shows that the legislation was passed with joint consensus. “I had already said the 27th Constitutional Amendment would pass easily, like water,” he remarked.

The senator claimed that even in the National Assembly, the amendment would be approved smoothly. “PTI was on board; they’ll keep putting on a drama for the public,” he said.

Vawda further stated that PTI senators failed to vote where opposition votes were needed but supported the government when assistance was required. “They exposed themselves by their own conduct,” he said.

Praising PTI Senator Saifullah Abro for voting in favor of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, Vawda said, “Abro fulfilled his national duty, and such people deserve appreciation. If we don’t value individuals like him, then who will we value?”

He added that the 27th Constitutional Amendment was crucial for Pakistan’s security and was passed with broad support, including help from PTI.

27th Constitutional Amendment Completed, Time To Focus On 28th

Earlier, Senator Faisal Vawda said that the paperwork for the 27th Constitutional Amendment has been completed and discussions should now begin on the 28th Amendment.

Speaking on ARY News program The Reporters, Vawda said the 27th Amendment is expected to be approved before the end of November — around November 20–22 or within a few days of that timeline.

Faisal Vawda clarified that there is no plan to roll back the NFC Award or the 18th Amendment, emphasizing that the ongoing constitutional reforms are aimed at ensuring national development and institutional harmony.

The senator praised the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), describing Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as a “very democratic leader” and calling the party “a guarantor of the political system.” He said PPP will not allow democracy to be derailed, adding that “Asif Ali Zardari is a master of political chess, and his combination with Bilawal is excellent.”