27th Constitutional Amendment: Vawda meets Fazal ur Rehman, discusses political, constitutional matters

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman and discussed matters related to the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment, terming the meeting “positive and constructive.”

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Vawda said discussions with Maulana Fazal ur Rehman were focused on constitutional changes, adding that the JUI-F leader would “review and understand the proposed amendments (27th Constitutional Amendment).”

He praised Maulana Fazal ur Rehman as a “strong and seasoned politician” who has always played an important role in national politics and stood by Pakistan during crucial times. “There is no ambiguity — any amendments required to strengthen national defense will be made,” he added.

Vawda clarified that the 18th Amendment was not being rolled back, stating that while the federal government contributes Rs2,000 billion to the provinces, “a consensus-based review could be considered.”

He stressed the importance of strengthening the armed forces, saying, “When our forces are strong, the defense of the country is strong. Wars today are not only on land, sea, and air but also in cyberspace, narratives, and the economy.”

On political matters, the senator remarked that a young chief minister rising from the grassroots was a positive sign, expressing hope that he would create “a good and constructive path for the PTI founder.”

He also commented, “If someone wants to play ‘Maula Jatt’ politics, they should also be ready to face consequences—whether that’s restrictions or governor’s rule.”

Faisal Vawda mentioned that in his earlier meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s name had come up. “The PPP is a democratic party; Bilawal Bhutto is the guarantor of democracy, while Asif Zardari is a master strategist. Together, they form a strong combination that won’t let the system derail,” he added.

Concluding his remarks, Vawda said that the debate over the 27th Constitutional Amendment was healthy but added, “It would be even better if we started talking about the 28th Amendment — because I’m already preparing for it.”