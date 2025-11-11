27th Constitutional Amendment: Govt coalition enjoys majority in NA

ISLAMABAD: The ruling coalition in the National Assembly has secured a clear majority ahead of the vote on the 27th Constitutional Amendment, with 237 members supporting it.

According to official data, a two-thirds majority requires 224 votes in the 336-member lower house.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) holds 125 seats, while the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has 75 members. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) contributes 22 members to the coalition.

Additionally, the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) supports the government with five members, and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has extended support through its four members.

One member each from the Zia League, National Party, and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) is also aligned with the government, while four independent lawmakers are backing the ruling alliance.

On the opposition benches, 89 members are currently aligned against the government. This includes 74 independents, one member of the Sunni Ittehad Council, 10 from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), and one each from the BNP, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP).

In a landmark step toward modernizing Pakistan’s judiciary and bolstering federal harmony, the 27th Constitutional Amendment has secured overwhelming approval in the Senate, passing with a decisive 64 votes in favor and clinching the required two-thirds majority.

The milestone victory, achieved amid spirited debate and procedural resilience, promises to alleviate the Supreme Court’s mounting caseload, enhance provincial representation in key institutions, and fortify the nation’s defense framework—marking a bold evolution in constitutional governance.we