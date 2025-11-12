Govt mulls to further alter 27th constitutional amendment

ISLAMABAD: After reaction of the higher judiciary over the passage of the 27th constitutional amendment from the Senate the government is considering over changes in the legislation.



The government likely to further amend the under consideration 27th constitutional amendment bill by introducing changes into Article 175-A and the clause ii of the Article 6, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, the word of the federal constitutional court will be added in clause ii of the Article 6 along with the high court and the supreme court.

It is pertinent to mention here that Article 6 dealing with the high treason. Any act of treason that comes into the sub-clauses (i) or (ii) could not be endorsed by any court including the federal constitutional court, the supreme court and the high court, sources said.

“It has been decided that the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s full name will remain unchanged”, sources said. Moreover, in the 27th amendment Pakistan’s word will be added with the office of the Chief Justice, which was not included in the 27th constitutional amendment legislation, sources said.

Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar in his speech during the debate on the constitutional bill in the National Assembly yesterday, had pointed out deletion of the office of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Sources have said that the National Assembly will pass the 27th constitutional amendment with these new changes. The amendments pass by the lower house would also be taken to the Senate to get passage of the amended version of the legislation, sources added.