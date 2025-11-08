Which clauses did PPP reject in the 27th Constitutional Amendment? details revealed

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has refused to endorse several key clauses proposed under the 27th Constitutional Amendment, with sources confirming that the party has objected to changes it believes would undermine provincial autonomy and constitutional balance, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to inside details, the PPP did not agree to the removal of sub-clause 3A of Article 160, which deals with the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award. The party strongly opposed any proposal that would allow the reduction of provincial shares under the NFC, maintaining that the Constitution only permits an increase, not a decrease, in those allocations.

The sources further revealed that the PPP rejected amendments related to Schedules 2 and 3, which would have reversed provisions safeguarding provincial autonomy. Similarly, the party opposed clauses aiming to bring education and population management under federal control, calling them a step backward from the spirit of the 18th Amendment.

The 27th Constitutional Amendment also proposed a change to Article 213, concerning the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). The PPP refused to support this federal proposal, asserting that such an amendment could compromise the independence of the Election Commission.

Furthermore, the party did not agree to amendments to Article 63 (1)(c), which relate to dual citizenship among civil servants. The PPP maintained that this change was unnecessary and inconsistent with the constitutional framework.

Another clause under the 27th Constitutional Amendment, seeking to restore executive magistrates’ powers through amendments to Article 175 and its sub-clause 3, was also rejected by the party. PPP lawmakers argued that such powers would reintroduce colonial-era administrative control and diminish judicial independence.

Sources said the PPP’s objections have been formally conveyed during discussions on the 27th Constitutional Amendment, reflecting the party’s firm stance on protecting provincial rights, judicial independence, and the parliamentary balance of power.

The 27th Constitutional Amendment, currently under parliamentary review, remains a point of contention among political parties as debates continue over its impact on the 1973 Constitution’s federal structure.