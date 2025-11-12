27th Constitutional Amendment explained: Major changes you should know

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly has passed the 27th Constitutional Amendment, bringing significant reforms to Pakistan’s judiciary, defence command, and executive structure. The amendment also includes changes to key articles governing judges’ appointments, transfers, and retirement, as well as provisions for federal and provincial advisers.

Judicial Reforms and Federal Constitutional Court

Under the 27th Constitutional Amendment, the current Chief Justice of Pakistan will continue to hold the position until retirement. Following this, the senior-most judge from the Supreme Court or the newly established Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) will become the next Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The Judicial Commission and Supreme Judicial Council have been reconstituted to include the chief justices and senior judges from both courts. Judges declining FCC appointments will be deemed retired, and all appointments will be made on the Prime Minister’s advice in consultation with the Chief Justice.

The FCC will ensure equal representation from all four provinces, with at least one judge from the Islamabad High Court. Judges’ retirement age is set at 68 years, while the Chief Justice’s term will last three years.

The 27th Constitutional Amendment abolishes Article 184, ending the Supreme Court’s suo motu powers, which are now transferred to the FCC. Furthermore, courts are barred from questioning any constitutional amendment, and powers under Article 239 for judicial review of amendments have also been removed.

High Court Judges Transfer and Article 200 Amendments

Amendments to Article 200 limit the President’s authority to transfer High Court judges. Transfers will now occur only on the recommendation of the Judicial Commission, with the relevant High Court Chief Justice participating as a member.

No judge will be transferred in a way that affects judicial seniority, and any refusal to accept a transfer will result in a reference filed before the Supreme Judicial Council, which will decide the matter within 30 days. Until a decision is reached, the concerned judge will not exercise official duties.

Defence and Military Reforms

The 27th Constitutional Amendment also restructures military leadership. The Chief of Army Staff will simultaneously serve as Chief of Defence Forces, and the position of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee will be abolished from 27 November 2025.

The Prime Minister, on the Army Chief’s recommendation, will appoint the Commander of the National Strategic Command, who will come from the Pakistan Army. Constitutional protection has been provided to the ranks of Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force, and Admiral of the Fleet, ensuring their lifetime privileges, rank, and uniform.

Executive and Governance Changes

The number of federal and provincial advisers has been increased from five to seventy-four, with the Prime Minister authorized to appoint up to seven advisers under Article 93.

Provincial cabinets cannot exceed 15 percent or 17 members of the assembly, whichever is higher, under Article 130, while Governors will form caretaker cabinets in accordance with Articles 224 and 224A.

Presidents and governors are granted lifetime immunity from criminal proceedings, though this immunity ends if a former officeholder assumes office again.

These reforms mark a major constitutional overhaul, redefining the powers and responsibilities of Pakistan’s judiciary, executive, and defence institutions.