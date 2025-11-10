27th Constitutional Amendment Clears Senate Hurdle

Islamabad, November 10, 2025: In a landmark step toward modernizing Pakistan’s judiciary and bolstering federal harmony, the 27th Constitutional Amendment has secured overwhelming approval in the Senate, passing with a decisive 64 votes in favor and clinching the required two-thirds majority.

The milestone victory, achieved amid spirited debate and procedural resilience, promises to alleviate the Supreme Court’s mounting caseload, enhance provincial representation in key institutions, and fortify the nation’s defense framework—marking a bold evolution in constitutional governance.

The session, convened under the steady guidance of Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, unfolded with procedural precision despite initial disruptions from opposition lawmakers.

As Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar formally presented the bill, a chorus of protests echoed from the opposition benches, where members voiced dissent through chants and a dramatic walkout. In a gesture of defiance, several tore copies of the draft and cast them toward the podium, underscoring their fervent opposition to perceived encroachments on judicial independence. Undeterred, Chairman Gilani methodically reviewed each amended clause, allowing the house to proceed to a clause-by-clause vote that ultimately reflected broad coalition support.

Prior to the floor debate, the amendment had garnered refinements from a joint parliamentary committee of the Senate and National Assembly’s law and justice standing bodies—deliberations boycotted by the opposition but enriched by two days of consensus-building among participants. Senate Standing Committee Chairman Farooq H. Naek, tabling the committee’s report earlier in the day, highlighted these collaborative tweaks as a testament to inclusive lawmaking.

“The joint committee unanimously endorsed the core proposal for a Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) with balanced provincial input, including a dedicated seat for the Islamabad High Court,” Naek explained, emphasizing how the revised eligibility for FCC judges—lowered from seven to five years of high court service—would widen the talent pool without compromising expertise.

Further enhancements underscore the amendment’s forward-thinking design: Seniority for FCC appointees from the Supreme Court remains intact, while new inductees from the bar or high courts start afresh upon oath-taking, with ties broken by age for simultaneous appointments. The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), already revamped under the 26th Amendment, now empowers the Speaker of the National Assembly to nominate not just women or non-Muslims, but also technocrats eligible for parliamentary membership—broadening diversity in judicial oversight.

A pivotal innovation limits the FCC’s suo motu powers to cases triggered by formal applications, ensuring rigorous vetting before hearings, which Naek described as a safeguard against arbitrary interventions. To tackle chronic judicial delays, interim stay orders on revenue matters will now auto-expire after one year if unresolved, potentially clearing millions in backlogged cases and streamlining economic justice. On judicial transfers, the process shifts to the inclusive JCP, incorporating voices from the executive, parliament, judiciary, civil society, and the bar—replacing prior presidential discretion with collective wisdom. Refusals to transfer will trigger reviews by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), with retirement only if reasons prove unfounded, promoting accountability with fairness.

The session’s opening addresses set an optimistic tone, with PML-N Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani championing the FCC as a vital antidote to the Supreme Court’s overburdened docket, which has ballooned to over 50,000 pending matters.

“This isn’t dilution—it’s delegation for efficiency,” Durrani asserted, while critiquing past governance lapses. PPP Senator Zamir Hussain Ghumro echoed the sentiment, framing the reforms as a “milestone for democracy and the 18th Amendment’s federal ethos,” arguing the FCC would refocus the apex court on constitutional purity rather than routine rights enforcement.

He lauded proposed tweaks to Article 243—governing armed forces command—by honoring recent military triumphs, including the May border skirmish with India, where “our Field Marshal secured victory for the federation.” Ghumro passionately defended lifetime ceremonial ranks for exemplary leaders, questioning, “Why deny heroes the dignity they deserve?”

Coalition allies like MQM-P’s Amir Waliuddin Chishti and PML-N’s Khalil Tahir Sindhu reinforced the narrative of progress, with Sindhu crediting General Syed Asim Munir’s stewardship in wartime unity and global diplomacy. Even as procedural pauses allowed for regrouping—resuming at 3:30 p.m.—the momentum carried forward, culminating in the triumphant vote that included unexpected cross-aisle nods from PTI’s Senator Saifullah Abro and JUI-F’s Ahmed Khan.

Government insiders, speaking on background, hailed the passage as a “unifying force,” with Information Minister Ataullah Tarar affirming the coalition’s ironclad 65-seat bloc in the 96-member Senate (minus the non-voting Chairman and one hospitalized member). Tarar touted the amendment’s global alignment, noting constitutional courts thrive in democracies worldwide and echoing the 2006 Charter of Democracy’s vision. “This evolves our living Constitution toward good governance, provincial equity, and robust defense—without a whiff of rollback on devolution,” he declared, welcoming the Prime Minister’s veto on expansive presidential immunities to preserve accountability.

With Senate clearance in hand, the bill advances to the National Assembly at 4:30 p.m., where the coalition’s 233 seats in the 336-member house guarantee swift ratification. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, who championed the committee process, celebrated it as a “shared triumph for Centre-province ties and national resilience.”

Critics, including PTI’s Ali Zafar, decried the rush as a “constitutional assault,” vowing legal challenges and street mobilization against immunities and power shifts. Yet, as the dust settles, proponents envision a judiciary unburdened, a federation fortified, and a defense apparatus sharpened for tomorrow’s challenges—proving once more that Pakistan’s parliamentary democracy, though tested, endures as a beacon of adaptive strength.