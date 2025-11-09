27th Constitutional Amendment strengthens federation, promotes harmony: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted a dinner in honour of government and allied party senators on Saturday, acknowledging their vital role in the passage of the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

Addressing the gathering, the prime minister extended a warm welcome to the senators and expressed appreciation for their cooperation and unity during the legislative process. He also thanked President Asif Ali Zardari and the heads of all coalition parties for their consistent support and contribution toward what he described as a “truly national effort.”

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the approval of the 27th Constitutional Amendment was a collective achievement aimed at strengthening the federation, promoting harmony among provinces, and improving governance across the country. “We all worked together for the wider national interest,” he remarked.

The prime minister credited the government’s milestones to the collaboration and understanding among coalition partners, saying Pakistan’s diplomatic successes and growing international recognition were also a reflection of that unity.

Highlighting the gradual improvement in the country’s economic indicators, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan was now moving in the right direction due to political and economic stability. “With the grace of Almighty Allah, the country’s course has been corrected,” he noted.

Concluding his address, the premier urged all political forces to continue working together for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity, emphasizing that collective efforts were essential to ensure sustainable development and national harmony.

Shebaz Sharif orders removal of PM immunity clause from 27th Constitutional Amendment

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directed the immediate withdrawal of a proposed amendment in the 27th constitutional package that sought immunity for the office of the prime minister.

In a post on X, the prime minister said that, as a matter of principle, an elected leader must remain fully accountable—both before the courts and the people.

“On my return from Azerbaijan, I have learnt that some Senators belonging to our party have submitted an amendment regarding immunity for the Prime Minister. While I acknowledge their intent in good faith, the proposal was not part of the Cabinet-approved draft. I have instructed that it be withdrawn immediately,” he said in a post.