27th Constitutional Amendment: PPP to endorse only THREE points, confirms Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting, chaired by party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, concluded after detailed discussions on the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment, judicial reforms, dual citizenship, and provincial rights under the NFC Award, ARY News reported.

Speaking after the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto said the PPP supports three points of the 27th Constitutional Amendment — those related to Article 243, the proposed Constitutional Court, and judicial transfers. He clarified, however, that the party’s support for the Constitutional Court would depend on the government’s willingness to discuss and implement the broader Charter of Democracy points.

Bilawal Bhutto stressed that decisions regarding the transfer of judges should remain under the authority of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), describing it as the “most appropriate forum.” He said PPP’s proposal was that any judge’s transfer should take place only with the consent of both the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Chief Justice of the concerned High Court.

On the issue of dual citizenship, Bilawal confirmed that no consensus was reached within the CEC. He said the PPP could not support the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment that removes restrictions on dual nationality for parliamentarians.

Sources said several members suggested that if the law bars dual citizenship for politicians, it should equally apply to civil servants, while others argued that dual nationality is common worldwide and should not automatically disqualify public representatives.

Legal experts within the party emphasized that judicial appointments and transfers must remain with the Judicial Commission, not the executive, warning that weakening the judiciary would eventually hurt the political system.

Discussing fiscal and provincial matters, Bilawal reiterated that under the Constitution and the NFC Award, provincial shares in resources can only increase, not decrease. “We will oppose any attempt to reduce provincial funds,” he declared. “As long as PPP remains in Parliament, we will not allow any assault on provincial rights.”

Bilawal Bhutto also reaffirmed PPP’s commitment to local government empowerment, saying Sindh currently has the strongest local bodies system in the country. “Punjab, instead of strengthening local governance, has abolished the position of Lahore’s mayor,” he said.

Commenting on the economic situation, Bilawal said PPP wants the federation to overcome financial difficulties but not at the cost of provincial interests. He added that the NFC and 18th Amendment have strengthened the federation, and that failures in governance stem from certain federal institutions and bureaucrats who “have not performed their duties effectively.”

The CEC meeting reaffirmed PPP’s stance of upholding provincial autonomy, judicial independence, and constitutional balance while engaging with the government for consensus on the 27th Constitutional Amendment.