Names of senators who voted for 27th Constitutional Amendment revealed

ISLAMABAD: The names of senators who voted in favor of the 27th Constitutional Amendment have been revealed.

During the Senate session chaired by Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Senator Ahmad Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Abro voted in support of the amendment.

Senator Ahmad Khan of JUI-F hails from a family of government contractors — his father owns the construction company ZKB, which holds multi-billion-rupee government contracts, including projects for highways and the Red Line bus project.

Similarly, PTI Senator Saifullah Abro is also a government contractor by profession. He and his family’s company are associated with major projects under the Works and Services Department and the Highways Authority. Saifullah Abro is linked with a wealthy construction firm known for securing major government contracts.

The Senate approved all 59 clauses of the 27th Constitutional Amendment with a two-thirds majority. The amendment was tabled by Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Each of the first five clauses received 64 votes in favor, while clauses six through nineteen were also passed with 64 votes.

Meanwhile, members of the opposition — belonging to PTI and Sunni Ittehad Council — gathered in front of the Speaker’s dais during the voting session, chanting slogans against the amendment, tearing copies of the bill, and later walking out of the Senate in protest.

27th Constitutional Amendment Clears Senate Hurdle

In a landmark step toward modernizing Pakistan’s judiciary and bolstering federal harmony, the 27th Constitutional Amendment has secured overwhelming approval in the Senate, passing with a decisive 64 votes in favor and clinching the required two-thirds majority.

The milestone victory, achieved amid spirited debate and procedural resilience, promises to alleviate the Supreme Court’s mounting caseload, enhance provincial representation in key institutions, and fortify the nation’s defense framework—marking a bold evolution in constitutional governance.

The session, convened under the steady guidance of Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, unfolded with procedural precision despite initial disruptions from opposition lawmakers.

As Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar formally presented the bill, a chorus of protests echoed from the opposition benches, where members voiced dissent through chants and a dramatic walkout. In a gesture of defiance, several tore copies of the draft and cast them toward the podium, underscoring their fervent opposition to perceived encroachments on judicial independence. Undeterred, Chairman Gilani methodically reviewed each amended clause, allowing the house to proceed to a clause-by-clause vote that ultimately reflected broad coalition support.