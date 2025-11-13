27th Constitutional Amendment to be presented in Senate today

ISLAMABAD: The 27th Constitutional Amendment, approved by the National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday, will be re-presented in the Senate today (Thursday), ARY News reported.

Earlier, the Senate passed the 27th Constitutional Amendment, but due to amendments introduced in the NA, it will be reintroduced in the upper house of the Parliament for approval.

The session is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., and government members have been directed to ensure their attendance.

Pakistan’s National Assembly on Wednesday passed the momentous 27th Amendment bill with two-third majority as the opposition staged walkout.

The proceedings were marked by intense political theatre, punctuated by the presence of prominent national leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Key Constitutional Changes

The amendment to Article 93, granting the Prime Minister the authority to appoint up to seven advisers, was passed with a two-thirds majority.

Similarly, Article 100 was amended to replace the word “Supreme” with “Federal Constitutional Court,” marking a major institutional change.

Amendments to Articles 114 and 130 were also passed, adding the mention of the Federal Constitutional Court and allowing provincial chief ministers to increase the number of their advisers.

Abolition of Article 184 – Suo Motu Powers Shifted

One of the most significant steps in the amendment was the approval to abolish Article 184, effectively removing the Supreme Court’s suo motu powers.

The powers of suo motu action have now been transferred to the newly proposed Federal Constitutional Court.

The National Assembly also approved the deletion of Articles 186, 191A, and 193(3) from the Constitution with a two-thirds majority.

Remaining Clauses Also Approved

Clauses 26 to 59, covering various legal and procedural adjustments, were all passed with a two-thirds majority. Each clause was approved during the session chaired in Islamabad as part of the ongoing constitutional reforms process.