27th Constitutional Amendment to pass smoothly, claims Senator Vawda
- By Asim Mallick -
- Nov 04, 2025
ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda has said that the 27th Constitutional Amendment is “on its way” and will be passed “with ease,” emphasizing that it is essential for Pakistan’s security and stability.
Speaking during ARY News program Khabar, the senator stated that the amendment is crucial for the country’s survival, adding that Parliament has full authority to legislate when required.
Faisal Vawda said he believes PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s recent tweet was aimed at building consensus rather than creating division. “Bilawal did not speak behind closed doors — he has made his stance clear before the public,” he remarked, adding that the overall environment in Parliament has improved, which he described as “a positive sign for Pakistan.”
Commenting on political developments, the senator said, “In Pakistan, things either happen openly or through pressure. Bilawal Bhutto is a democratic personality and a guarantor of democracy, while Asif Ali Zardari is a master of political chess.”
Faisal Vawda also stressed that national security matters must remain under federal control, saying it was unsustainable for the federal government to keep borrowing funds and then distribute them to provinces “like beggars repaying loans.”
On PTI affairs, he said Shah Mahmood Qureshi is “technically innocent” but has lost political popularity. “PTI cannot be run by one person alone; there are other capable leaders in the party,” he noted, reiterating his earlier prediction that Ali Amin Gandapur would eventually be removed by Imran Khan himself, with government support.
Warning against confrontation, Vawda said, “If they come out in a defiant mood, there will be consequences — from public backlash to possible restrictions.” He cautioned that the state cannot allow both “opium cultivation on 12,000 acres” and “protests on the streets” simultaneously.
He added that politics is about dialogue and finding solutions. “If Imran Khan avoids dialogue, he will lead himself and his party into isolation,” Vawda warned. “If PTI marches on Islamabad on November 25, it could face a ban — and even governor’s rule might be imposed,” he concluded.
Key Reforms Under 27th Constitutional Amendment
The draft of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, now with ARY News, targets several core articles, collectively aiming to centralize key powers and alter the judicial hierarchy. The most significant proposals include:
- Removal of NFC Award Protection (Article 160 & Clause 3A):
- The government reportedly seeks to remove the constitutional protection given to the provincial share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award. This provision, which guarantees provinces a minimum share of federal revenues, is a cornerstone of provincial autonomy established under previous amendments.
- Judicial Restructuring and Constitutional Court (Article 191A & New Article):
- The proposal calls for the abolition of Article 191A and the introduction of a new article to establish a Constitutional Court/Supreme Constitutional Court. This would fundamentally change the judicial landscape, modifying where ultimate authority for constitutional interpretation resides.
- Amendments to Article 200 are also included, relating to the transfer of High Court judges.
- Reversal of 18th Amendment Subjects (Schedules II & III):
- The draft seeks to revert the subjects of education and population planning back to the federal government’s control, reversing their delegation to the provinces under the 18th Amendment.
- Authority Over Armed Forces (Article 243):
- Amendments are proposed to Article 243, which places the command of the Armed Forces under the authority of the Federal (civilian) government.
- Chief Election Commissioner Appointment (Article 213):
- The amendment proposes modifications to Article 213 to revise the process for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), aiming to resolve persistent appointment deadlocks.