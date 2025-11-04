27th Constitutional Amendment to pass smoothly, claims Senator Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda has said that the 27th Constitutional Amendment is “on its way” and will be passed “with ease,” emphasizing that it is essential for Pakistan’s security and stability.

Speaking during ARY News program Khabar, the senator stated that the amendment is crucial for the country’s survival, adding that Parliament has full authority to legislate when required.

Faisal Vawda said he believes PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s recent tweet was aimed at building consensus rather than creating division. “Bilawal did not speak behind closed doors — he has made his stance clear before the public,” he remarked, adding that the overall environment in Parliament has improved, which he described as “a positive sign for Pakistan.”

Commenting on political developments, the senator said, “In Pakistan, things either happen openly or through pressure. Bilawal Bhutto is a democratic personality and a guarantor of democracy, while Asif Ali Zardari is a master of political chess.”

Faisal Vawda also stressed that national security matters must remain under federal control, saying it was unsustainable for the federal government to keep borrowing funds and then distribute them to provinces “like beggars repaying loans.”

On PTI affairs, he said Shah Mahmood Qureshi is “technically innocent” but has lost political popularity. “PTI cannot be run by one person alone; there are other capable leaders in the party,” he noted, reiterating his earlier prediction that Ali Amin Gandapur would eventually be removed by Imran Khan himself, with government support.

Warning against confrontation, Vawda said, “If they come out in a defiant mood, there will be consequences — from public backlash to possible restrictions.” He cautioned that the state cannot allow both “opium cultivation on 12,000 acres” and “protests on the streets” simultaneously.

He added that politics is about dialogue and finding solutions. “If Imran Khan avoids dialogue, he will lead himself and his party into isolation,” Vawda warned. “If PTI marches on Islamabad on November 25, it could face a ban — and even governor’s rule might be imposed,” he concluded.

Key Reforms Under 27th Constitutional Amendment

The draft of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, now with ARY News, targets several core articles, collectively aiming to centralize key powers and alter the judicial hierarchy. The most significant proposals include: