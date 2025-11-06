27th Constitutional Amendment: PM Shehbaz calls key cabinet meeting for draft approval

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an important meeting of the federal cabinet on Friday to approve the draft of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, to be chaired by the Prime Minister, the cabinet will be briefed on the contents of the proposed constitutional amendment. After securing cabinet approval, the government plans to table the bill in the Senate the same day.

Government sources claim that the numbers in the Senate are complete, even without the support of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F). In the 96-member Senate, the ruling coalition is confident of having at least 65 votes in favor of the amendment.

The government is also expected to receive support from the Awami National Party (ANP), which has three senators, as well as from independent Senator Naseema Ehsan, who has reportedly assured her backing.

In addition, six other independent senators are likely to vote in favor of the 27th Amendment. Meanwhile, efforts are still underway to win over JUI-F senators to further strengthen the government’s position in the upper house.

Earlier, a delegation from the Pakistan Peoples Party called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House to consult on the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment legislation.

The prime minister was assisted by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, and Attorney General Mansoor Usman.

The sides thoroughly discussed the clauses of the constitutional legislation and their points of views.

The People’s Party delegation, after meeting with the PM proceeded to the Noor Khan Airbase for onward travel in a special flight to Karachi.

Earlier reports said that People’s Party leaders Farooque Naik, Murtaza Wahab, Irfan Qadir, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar and Sherry Rehman were expected to attend the meeting.

The 27th Constitutional Amendment bill is expected to be tabled in the Senate on Friday.