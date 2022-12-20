28-year-old girl hangs herself on partner’s marriage day

Mumbai: On the day her partner married another woman, a 28-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself in Mumbai, India. The accused, who is the son of a former top officer of Indian police, is charged with torturing the victim.

According to Indian media, The 28-year-old women named Sonali Sadafule, took the extreme step on the day when her boyfriend left her and married another woman.

The son of a retired Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) have been arrested by Sakinaka police in Mumbai after a 28-year-old woman, allegedly died by suicide.

The women’s family alleged the boy Atish Katakdhond also beat Sonali, tortured her for dowry and attempted to rape her last year on the pretext of marriage.

According to police officials, the victim left a suicide note in which she blamed former DCP Bapu Katakdhond and her son for her death, police is doing efforts to trace the absconding family members of the accused.

According to reports, the couple first met in 2012, fell in love, and started dating. The victim’s mother, in her police complaint, said that both the families were aware of the relationship but Atish’s family constantly pressured and demanding their family for dowry of Rs 25 lakh. The marriage was not solemnized.

The victim was allegedly exploited and traumatised by Atish after he allegedly made false promises to her under the guise of a marriage. In 2021, a case was also filed at the Gorai police station under sections 376 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in response to her mother’s allegations that Atish had coerced Sonali into developing a physical relationship with him.

According to Sonali’s mother, at that time, she attempted suicide as well. Atish contacted Sonali once more with the promise of getting married to her because he was having trouble finding job.

According to the family, Sonali contributed Rs 5 lakh in the cost of the house purchased by couple outside of Mumbai. However, as soon as Atish’s family found out, they locked the house and threatened Sonali to go away from Atish’s life.

However, Atish persuaded Sonali once again and they patched up again, the complaint read.

On December 10, Sonali’s family had gone to a village to attend their relative’s wedding and three days later, Rupali, the victim’s sister, informed them that Atish’s marriage had been fixed. On December 14, Sonali and her friend arrived at the wedding location inconsolably, but they were turned away at the gate.

Later, she hanged herself with a saree because she was unable to handle the shock of her boyfriend’s marriage.

Police have arrested Atish and registered a case under section 306,384,120B,323,504,506 of IPC. Atish Katkadhond’s father, retired DCP Bapu Katkadhond, Atish’s mother, Smita Katkadhond, and Atish’s sister Shruti Katkadhond and other family members includes the names in the FIR, searches are being conducted for their arrests.

