‘28 Years Later’ actor reveals why he can’t watch the film

Filmmaker Danny Boyle’s ‘28 Years Later’ got off to a rocking start as the film topped the UK box office with $6.4 million in the debut weekend.

While the audiences are heading to theatres to watch the post-apocalyptic zombie title, actor Rocco, who starred in the film, revealed that he cannot watch it.

11-year-old Rocco stars as young Jimmy in ‘28 Years Later’ alongside actors Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes.

“I wasn’t allowed to watch it, but I got to step on the carpet, have a few photos, which was amazing,” he said at the film’s premiere.

The child actor will have to wait for four years to watch the film as it is rated 15 in the UK.

Reflecting on his experience working on the film, he said that the cast and crew, along with Danny Boyle, looked after him.

“I was spoiled, to be honest. After every take they’d just see if I was ok, because all the scenes I was filming were quite scary,” Rocco, 11, added.

His mother, Gemma, said that the child actor made the whole family proud with his acting skills in ‘28 Years Later.’

“His natural accent is really quite broad, Yorkshire. But for this particular film, he had to use a Scottish accent. So that were really good to see,” she said.

She added: “To be able to portray such a brilliant character in such an amazing film, and to work with Danny Boyle so closely was a real privilege.”

It is worth noting here that Danny Boyle reunited with writer Alex Garland to develop ‘28 Years Later’ more than two decades after ‘28 Days Later’ arrived in theatres.

Original actor Cillian Murphy is set to return to the franchise in the second film, ‘28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.’