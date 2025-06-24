’28 Years Later’ tops Box Office

The third film in the Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle’s post-apocalyptic film series, ’28 Years Later’, has opened atop the U.K. and Ireland Box Office.

After ’28 Days Later’ and ’28 Weeks Later’, legendary filmmaker Danny Boyle’s long-delayed third film of the zombie franchise, titled ’28 Years Later’, finally arrived in the worldwide theatres over the past weekend, June 20, and per the numbers, the threequel topped the U.K. and Ireland Box Office, earning £4.7 million ($6.4 million) in the debut weekend.

Meanwhile, the title grossed $60 million in its global ticket sales during the first weekend.

On the U.K. charts, Universal’s ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ and Disney’s ‘Elio’ took second and third place, with $3.8 million and $1.3 million collections respectively, followed by the studio’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ and Tom Cruise’s franchise finale ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’, both of which are in their fifth week of release.

The 4th and 5th position takers currently stand at their cumulative U.K. collections of $46.4 million and $33.5 million, respectively.