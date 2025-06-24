‘28 Years Later’ Jimmy Savile ending leaves UK viewers stunned

Filmmaker Danny Boyle’s ‘28 Years Later’ left viewers in the UK stunned with its bizarre ending, which involves Jimmy Savile.

The post-apocalyptic zombie title opened in UK theatres on June 20 to a smashing $6.4 million earnings while it scored a worldwide opening of $60 million during the opening weekend.

Fans were left surprised when the Sycamore Gap tree made an appearance in ‘28 Years Later,’ while others were anticipating original actor Cillian Murphy to show up somewhere in the film.

However, the shocking twist came in the ending scene when Spike, played by Alfie Williams, flees his home on Holy Island with his father, Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson).

When the father-son duo is trapped and cornered by the infected, a gang ‘The Jimmies’ led by Sir Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell) shows up.

The gang, mostly young people, are dressed up like Jimmy Savile. All of them have blonde wigs, flashy jewellery and multi-coloured tracksuits in the ‘28 Years Later’ ending scene.

Fans, especially in the UK, were left stunned by the ending as Jimmy Savile has been posthumously accused of being a serial sexual predator who abused hundreds of people, most of them minors.

The British television presenter, a beloved figure in British entertainment for decades, died in 2011.

However, he was accused of being a serial sexual predator over a period of several decades.

An independent inquiry in the later years revealed that Jimmy Savile had abused over 500 victims.

In a recent interview, Danny Boyle explained the ending and his idea behind the introduction of the gang.

“[The ending] is about reintroducing evil into what has been a compassionate environment. I asked Alex right at the beginning [of the writing process] to tell me the nature of each of the films. He said that the first film is about the nature of family. The second film is about the nature of evil,” he said.