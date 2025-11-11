28th amendment to be tabled in NA soon, says Mustafa Kamal

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said that the proposed Article 140-A could not become the part of the 27th constitutional amendment owing to the lack of consensus within political parties over it.

MQM legislator was speaking on the floor of the National Assembly during debate over the constitutional amendment.

“The issued doesn’t end here, the 28th amendment would come in this house soon,” Kamal said.

He claimed that the local government system doesn’t exist in the country. “Provinces getting funds from the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award but there is no mechanism to disburse funds to lower level”.

He said under the powers delegated in the 18th Constitutional Amendment resources freeze at the level of chief ministers. “It is the reason behind the talk about rolling back the 18th Amendment”, he said.